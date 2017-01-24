Propanc Provides Progress Update on Additional Patent Applications

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Propanc Health Group Corporation ( OTCQB : PPCH) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced an update on the progress of additional pending patent applications, since the recent allowance of the Company's first key patent application in the US this year.

The Company received a written opinion from the International Search Authority regarding the novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability of a recent Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, filed in November 2016, in Australia. The PCT application titled "Proenzyme composition" is directed to a composition comprising trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, targeting specific weight ratios and certain dosage levels for the Company's lead product, PRP. The majority of claims in the written opinion were considered novel and inventive, as determined by the Authorized Officer from the Australian Patent Office. The PCT assists applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions and can assist national patent offices with their patent granting decisions. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, applicants can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in over 150 countries.

Another patent application filed in Spain in January, 2016, titled "Cancer Treatment", was updated with animal data showing reduced density in tumors excised from mice post treatment with trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen and as a result, a second application was filed with additional claims regarding a method of minimizing cancer progression, preventing recurrence, or preventing cancer in a subject by either reducing, or controlling the amount of cancer stem cells. The method may also include the step of identifying cancer stem cells in the subject.

"We are making new and exciting discoveries regarding the application of PRP in a clinical setting, which I firmly believe could become a breakthrough product that revolutionizes the way we treat cancer and reduces the threat of this killer disease for many different cancers," said Dr Julian Kenyon, Propanc's Chief Scientific Officer. "I have been treating cancer patients for many years and have seen a number of innovations, particularly with the recent advancements of immuno-oncology. In my opinion, PRP, as a once daily IV administration with minimal toxicity, compared to standard treatments, whilst minimizing the threat of recurrence, or preventing cancer in patients, could become one of the most important discoveries made in the next 20 years."

The Company's lead product, PRP, is a novel, patented, formulation consisting of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently in formal preclinical development and progressing towards first-in man studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis in solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. The Company's initial target patient populations include pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers.

To view Propanc's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

