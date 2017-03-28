Propanc Receives Patentability Opinion for Method of Treating Cancer Stem Cells

International Search Report concludes majority of claims are novel and inventive

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Propanc Health Group Corporation ( OTCQB : PPCH) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced an International Search Report (ISR) and Written Opinion was issued by the International Searching Authority on a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application recently submitted by the Company. The PCT application covers a method for treating cancer stem cells by administering therapeutically effective amounts of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. The ISR provides a very positive first opinion on the patentability of the claims, where the examiner has considered most claimed subject matter to be novel and inventive.

"We are very pleased with this important step in determining the patentability of a key patent in our portfolio for our lead product, PRP," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer. "Targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells, whilst minimizing toxic effects towards healthy cells, is fundamental to preventing and treating metastatic cancer, which is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. We firmly believe we have an exciting and innovative approach to address this key issue and look forward to entering the national phase for this key patent in all major jurisdictions around the world."

Cancer stem cells are immortal, tumour-initiating cells that have the capacity to self-renew and can generate different cell types (i.e. pluripotent). Cancer stem cells are found in multiple malignancies, including leukemia and many solid tumours and, given their stem-cell like properties, are thought to be the basis for tumour initiation, development, metastasis and recurrence. They represent only a small fraction of the cancer cells within a tumour and can remain dormant for extended periods of time, thereby evading conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which target rapidly dividing cells. Consequently, a priority for improving cancer treatment and reducing the risk of cancer relapse is to develop new strategies that selectively target cancer stem cell eradication while sparing normal stem cells.

The Company's lead product, PRP, is a novel, patented, formulation consisting of two pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently in formal preclinical development and progressing towards First-In-Man studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis in solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. The Company's initial target patient populations include pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers.

To view Propanc's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

About Propanc:

Propanc is developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.

