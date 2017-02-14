Propanc Successfully Completes Low Dose Group for GLP-Compliant 28-Day Repeat-Dose Toxicity Study

In-Life Phase for Middle and High Dose Groups Set to Commence Immediately

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Propanc Health Group Corporation ( OTCQB : PPCH) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced the successful completion of the low dose group for the GLP-Compliant 28-day repeat-dose toxicity study for its lead product, PRP, and received approval to proceed with the middle and high dose groups from the International Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) in Melbourne, Australia. PRP is a solution for once daily intravenous administration of pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

Significantly, there were no untoward clinical findings throughout the 28-day period, and once-daily dosing by IV injection was successfully accomplished. No treatment related effects were observed in the animals in this study.

"We are very pleased to have successfully completed the first stage of our 28-day study," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer. "There were no clinical observations, nor any adverse effects observed from any of the animals and, in fact, all animals gained body weight within the expected range. The staggering of our dosing groups was required by IACUC in Melbourne, Australia, due to daily dosing of the animals by intravenous (IV) injection, and I am pleased to confirm we can confidently move forward with the second stage of our study, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017."

"Given we have now identified a dosing group in the 28-day study with no safety concerns, it gives us great confidence that we are close to defining a safe starting dose for our First-In-Man studies," said Professor Klaus Kutz, Propanc's Chief Medical Officer. "Once we complete the 28-day study, we can evaluate results and then start preparing our clinical trial application for submission in the UK this year. This is an important step for the future development of PRP for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors."

These types of studies are important to the developmental process for new therapeutic agents prior to clinical testing in humans as discussed in detail at a scientific advice meeting with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, last year. Results from the study will help provide a rationale for a safe starting dose for first-in-man studies expected to commence in 2017.

To view Propanc's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

About Propanc:

Propanc is developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "plan" or "anticipate" and other similar words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties including those regarding our earnings, revenues and financial condition, our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, our ability to license from others patents and patent applications, if necessary, to develop certain products, our ability to implement our long range business plan for various applications of our technology, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, the results of our clinical research and development, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by law.