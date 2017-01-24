Propel Medical Review with Guided Analytics, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - During a live webcast on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK), industry expert Masha Hoffey, Director of Clinical Analytics for the Informatics team, at PerkinElmer will discuss how medical monitors can leverage guided visual analytics to find and act on the right issues quickly without sifting through mounds of clinical data, allowing monitoring teams to perform in-stream review of study data and make smarter decisions faster.

Viewers will learn:

Common analytic challenges that slow medical monitoring and raise the risk of missed safety signals

Data visualization and analytic capabilities available today that can shave up to four weeks off the submission process

Analytic capabilities needed to handle the impact innovations in trial design (e.g., real-world evidence, adaptive trials) and regulatory changes will have on in-stream data review

This webinar is the first in the series "Four Steps to Shorten Your Clinical Trials with Informatics", exploring proven ways to develop go/no-go insights faster so clinical development teams can:

Get submission-ready faster

Reduce the risk of a rejected submission or potential market withdrawal

Optimize data provisioning, aggregation and review

This series is brought to you by PerkinElmer, a global industry leader committed to innovating for a healthier world and a provider of TIBCO Spotfire®, the number one choice for the strategic assessment of clinical data.

For more information or to register for the complimentary webcast on February 7, visit: Propel Medical Review with Guided Analytics

