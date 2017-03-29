@properties and Interforum Holdings Close Out Sales at The Residences on Racine

New West Loop condominium development sold out in less than a year amid pent-up demand for new construction

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Interforum Holdings, Inc. and its exclusive sales and marketing representative, @properties, have announced the sellout of The Residences on Racine, a new-construction condominium project in the West Loop. The development, which was 90-percent sold just six months after starting sales, sold out in less than a year. Construction is underway with deliveries slated for late 2017.

Located at 236 S. Racine Ave. on the corner of Racine Avenue and Jackson Boulevard, The Residences on Racine offers 20 luxury condominiums with two plus den-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Base prices ranged from $564,900 to $886,900 for residences with 1,442 to 1,953 square feet.

"The majority of new condo development in the West Loop has focused on larger floor plans at higher price points. We recognized pent-up demand for smaller units at more attainable prices, and buyers responded quickly," said Alex Zdanov, president of Interforum Holdings, Inc.

@properties worked closely with Interforum to plan product mix, unit layouts and features that would maximize the project's salability.

"The West Loop continues to be one of the hottest markets in the city. Given this project's location, we benefitted from strong demand, but we also devised a program that catered to buyers' needs and delivered the most value," said Cyndy Salgado, executive vice president of development sales and marketing for @properties.

All condominiums at The Residences on Racine are corner units. Finishes included hardwood floors; floor-to-ceiling windows; 1 ¼" quartz countertops; Viking stainless steel appliances; Kohler and Grohe plumbing fixtures; and private balconies.

In addition to The Residences on Racine, @properties is marketing a number of new-construction developments throughout Chicago including The Ritz-Carlton Residences on North Michigan Avenue, 4 East Elm in the Gold Coast, Webster Square in Lincoln Park, Prairie Court in the South Loop, The Legacy at Millennium Park in the Loop and The Opera Lofts in the South Loop.

About Interforum Holdings/C3:

C3 (Chicago Condo Collection) is a Chicago real estate development firm specializing in boutique condominium development and asset management. With 20 years of experience in the Chicagoland area, the company has participated in the development of over $500 million worth of residential projects. C3 has successfully completed dozens of projects throughout the city and surrounding neighborhoods and suburbs including Orland Park, Riverside and Skokie. C3 is a division of Interforum Holdings. For more information, visit C3condo.com.

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties is the largest independent real estate brokerage firm in Illinois and one of the top 11 residential brokers in the U.S. by sales volume. @properties has 23 office locations in the city, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan and Lake Geneva, Wisc. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134331/Images/Racine_Exterior_SE_(1)-85208967d0b0b1e0af483503ef9f7444.JPG