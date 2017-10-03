Property Owner Alert: Include Professional Christmas Decorating Services in Your Early Holiday Planning

Prime dates filling up at Christmas Decor® decorating specialists

LUBBOCK, TX--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - According to the National Retail Foundation, more than half of holiday shoppers start to research and plan their gifts in October or earlier, and a third of shoppers begin to buy in November, when choice and availability are high.* Brandon Stephens, president of the Christmas Decor® franchise network, says the same logic applies to holiday decorating. Home and business owners who make their Christmas holiday decorating plans early have the widest selection of prime decorating dates and décor options.

"Whether you prefer to switch on your holiday display right after Halloween or wait until after Thanksgiving, early booking is the key that ensures your home or business is holiday-ready when you are," says Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. "Each year, the available decorating timeslots at our franchisees fill up earlier as prior customers return and new customers take advantage of the value of turnkey decorating."

Professional decor companies offer complete outdoor holiday decorating packages, making them attractive to both residential and business clients. Christmas Decor franchise owners include design, custom installation, proactive maintenance throughout the holiday season, and convenient removal and storage in their service package. Demand for the service begins to grow after Halloween, so property owners still have the opportunity to sit down with a professional designer to finalize their decorating plans, incorporate the widest choice of decorating options, and lock-in a prime installation date.

"Our trained decorators use professional-grade lighting and décor accessories to create the perfect holiday look you have in mind," says Stephens. "Unfortunately, property owners who spend hours on a ladder installing consumer-grade lights and décor often find that their results are simply not what they want or expected. Our customers understand that a modest investment yields stunning results. That's why they turn to us year-after-year to light up their holidays and showcase their homes and businesses."

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor's parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.