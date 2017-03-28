Prophet Continues Asian Expansion with Appointment of Tom Doctoroff

Brand and China thought leader Doctoroff strengthens Prophet's expertise on brand-driven growth in Asia

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Prophet, the global brand and marketing consultancy, today announced the hiring of Tom Doctoroff as senior partner. Doctoroff, who most recently served as the Asia Pacific CEO at J. Walter Thompson, has two decades of experience building the brands of leading companies in Asia. His appointment is part of Prophet's continued expansion in the region.

Doctoroff's unique combination of pan-Asian work and in-depth understanding of the nuances of Chinese consumer psychology has made him one of the world's foremost experts on Chinese consumer behavior and the Asian commercial landscape. Splitting his time between Prophet's offices in the United States and China, Doctoroff will help unlock growth for both Asian companies and multinational brands operating in Asian markets.

"I am thrilled that Tom is joining Prophet at this exciting time of growth for our business, especially in Asia," said Jay Milliken, senior partner and head of Prophet's Asian region. "Tom is a renowned business leader and global brand builder, with a deep understanding of Chinese consumers. His expertise will add enormous value to our clients as they look to increase their relevance in Asia. Tom's specific knowledge of Chinese brands and consumers will be a critical part of Prophet's continued expansion in the region."

Prophet is a global brand and marketing strategy consultancy that specializes in helping clients find better ways to grow by focusing on three important areas: creating relevant brand and customer experiences, driving accelerated growth strategies and leveraging digital as a transformative force in their business. As a strategic partner, Prophet assists foreign brands entering the Chinese market and conversely, guides Chinese brands transitioning into the international market.

"Prophet's business in Asia has experienced exponential growth over the last few years. Our multi-national clients are increasingly turning to us for help navigating and growing in markets across Asia. Tom's decades of experience in the region and long track record of success are exactly what our clients are looking for, and we are excited to bring him onboard at Prophet," said Michael Dunn, CEO of Prophet.

"I joined Prophet to be part of a growing team driving the future of brands, in Asia and around the world," said Doctoroff. "I share Prophet's belief that the most successful brands are the ones that create relevance by consistently find ways to be indispensable in consumers' lives. By combining my passion for global brand-building and insight into Asian markets and Chinese consumers with Prophet's multidisciplinary approach and unique ability to bridge the gap between strategy and execution, we can help our clients find new ways to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond." he added.

Doctoroff has published two books about Chinese consumerism, "What Chinese Want: Culture, Communism and the Modern Chinese Consumer" and "Billions: Selling to the New Chinese Consumer." He holds an MBA in marketing and finance from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, and a bachelor's in psychology from Northwestern University.

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients find better ways to grow by focusing on three important areas: creating relevant brand and customer experiences, driving accelerated growth strategies and leveraging digital as a transformative force in their business. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach. We have partnered with some of the world's most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With nine global offices and more than 350 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we are able to bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients' business challenges. Prophet.com

