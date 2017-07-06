Prophet Helps Launch Alight Solutions as Standalone Company

After spinning off from Aon, the 25-year leader in benefits administration and HR solutions worked with Prophet to reimagine its brand

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Alight Solutions, the former outsourcing business of Aon plc, partnered with global consultancy Prophet as it launched as a standalone company. Prophet worked with Alight to create its new name and branding, which was unveiled on June 6.

A leading provider of benefits administration and cloud-based HR solutions, Alight has 22,000 employees across 14 global offices. After being acquired by private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone in early 2017, it tapped Prophet to help define its brand, values, positioning, new name and visual and verbal identity system.

"Alight had a unique opportunity to leverage their experience as a 25-year leader in the industry, while taking a fresh look at how to meet the health, wealth, HR and financial needs in today's tech-savvy and increasingly B2C world," said Scott Davis, Chief Growth Officer at Prophet. "With just under four months to work, we created a new brand strategy, new company name and a visual identity that reflects the goals, spirit and intentions of Alight's next chapter."

Prophet conducted proprietary research and a variety of stakeholder and customer interviews, and uncovered one important insight: by harnessing the power of technology and data, Alight can help people and their families thrive at work and in life.

Based on this insight, Alight and Prophet worked together to create:

The new Alight name - The name was chosen to represent Alight's three key brand concepts: boldness, clarity and thriving.

The brand's purpose, values and market positioning - Prophet worked with the Alight team to define its purpose: Alight is reimagining how people and organizations thrive. And market positioning: Alight simplifies and enhances work and life through its unique blend of service, technology and data.

Alight's new visual identity and logo - The black and yellow color scheme gives the brand's visual identity a bold look, distinct from its competition. The geometric qualities and arc in the logo invoke movement and the idea of streamlining.

"The most important thing about our new brand was conveying our commitment to people -- our colleagues, our clients, and our clients' people," explained Maggie Lower, EVP, Marketing at Alight Solutions. "As we built the brand elements, Prophet helped us keep the focus on people at the center, while also building off our strong heritage. The result is a name and brand that truly reflects our values as a company."

More information about Prophet's work with Alight can be found at https://www.prophet.com/impact/projects/alight-solutions

