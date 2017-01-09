Prophet Hires Christine Cox as a Partner in its Digital Transformation Practice

Digital marketing veteran from Comcast and American Express joins Prophet

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Prophet, a global brand and marketing consultancy, named Christine Cox a partner in its digital transformation practice. Cox, who has previously served as a senior executive at Comcast and American Express, brings over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, analytics, and customer acquisition to the role.

Based in the New York office, Cox will join Prophet's fast-growing digital practice to focus on helping clients with the digital transformation of their marketing, sales, and innovation efforts to drive growth.

"Christine is an accomplished leader in digital transformation," said Chan Suh, Chief Digital Officer at Prophet. "She has effected business impact at Comcast and American Express through innovative data-driven digital marketing and customer experience strategies. Her expertise will help our clients accelerate their digital marketing goals and transform their businesses."

Most recently, Cox worked as vice president, digital marketing and business development at Comcast, where she led the company's digital transformation efforts. She developed digital experiences to help Comcast meet its goals for growth and retention, and launched an innovative analytics and strategy platform for Xfinity.com. During her time at Comcast, Xfinity.com consistently hit double-digit sales growth year-over-year, exceeding all previous record highs in desktop and mobile engagement.

Prior to joining Comcast, Cox led all digital consumer card acquisition at American Express. For ten years, she managed the strategy and marketing for the consumer card organization across multiple marketing channels and customer life cycles.

Cox received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients find better ways to grow by focusing on three important areas: creating relevant brand and customer experiences, driving accelerated growth strategies and leveraging digital as a transformative force in their business. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach. We have partnered with some of the world's most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With nine global offices and more than 350 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we are able to bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients' business challenges. Prophet.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/9/11G126816/Images/Cox_Headshot_DSC_7892-7a40d83dbc819f25aa07d8d8a4633d41.jpg