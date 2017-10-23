SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( LSE : PPIX) ( AIM : PPIX)

ProPhotonix Announces Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker

(Salem, New Hampshire, October 16, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe as its nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect.

Contacts: ProPhotonix Limited Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Tim Losik, President & CEO ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000 (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Andrew Craig Richard Salmond

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

