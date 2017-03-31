ProPhotonix Announces Change of Registered Address

SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( LSE : PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that it has changed its registered office address to 13 Red Roof Lane, Suite 200, Salem, NH 03079, USA with effect from 1 April 2017.

