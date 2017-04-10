ProPhotonix Announces Director/PDMR Dealings and Issue of Equity

SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( AIM : PPIX) , a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that application has been made for in aggregate 5,785,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the exercise of options and warrants as listed below:



Position

New Shares Enlarged

shareholding Percentage of

enlarged share

capital Tim Losik CEO 3,500,000 3,952,192 4.37% Mark Hawtin Investor 1,900,000 12,020,806 13.28% Philip Feeley CFO 375,000 403,503 0.46% Tina Lea FD 10,000 10,000 0.01%

It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence on 13 April 2017.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 90,525,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 90,525,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.