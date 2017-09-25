ProPhotonix Announces New High Power Configurable UV LED Curing Range

Enhanced optical options for wider range of applications

SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( LSE : PPIX) ( AIM : PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the addition of new optical options to its COBRA Cure FX™ Series of UV LED curing systems providing higher intensity and dose. These new optical options allow end users to further optimize the systems to their specific application requirements.

ProPhotonix has designed the COBRA Cure FX Series to optimize the advantages of UV LED technology while offering a number of unique features. This configurable UV LED curing series offers end users the flexibility to optimize their chosen product for their specific application requirements. For example, in some applications, generating the highest possible energy density (or "dose") is the clear priority, in others, due to space restrictions, the prevention of curing at the print head may take priority over energy density. With the introduction of these new optical options, the same COBRA Cure FX can be configured differently to address both application scenarios.

The optical design of a UV LED curing system dramatically impacts on the system's curing performance. With more than a decade of experience in UV LED systems and an in-house optical engineering team, ProPhotonix is well positioned to optimize solutions for specific application requirements. The COBRA Cure FX Series now has three optical options. Each option has been custom designed to maximize uniformity, ensuring an even cure. With the new range of options, depending on the optical configuration chosen, the energy density delivered by a COBRA Cure FX1 can range from 5.1 J/cm2 to 7.8 J/cm2. For the higher power COBRA Cure FX3, the energy density ranges from 43.4 J/cm2 to 55 J/cm2, depending on the configuration selected.

Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager, ProPhotonix Limited, commented: "UV LED technology offers significant advantages over traditional technologies for a wide range of UV curing applications. At ProPhotonix, we excel at adapting this technology for use in very specific and challenging applications. Our approach to developing solutions for UV LED curing systems is unique. Essentially, we are taking what is a certified, stable and reliable platform and progressively developing additional options, allowing users to optimize the COBRA Cure FX Series to address their specific application challenges to configure their UV LED curing system."

The new optical options will be on display at Booth 11A09, Labelexpo Europe on 25 - 28 September 2017.

Further information on the COBRA Cure FX™ Series is available at http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/UV-Solutions/

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.