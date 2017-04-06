ProPhotonix Announces Posting Notice of AGM

SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( AIM : PPIX)

OTC: STKR; AIM: PPIX

PROPHOTONIX ANNOUNCES POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Salem, New Hampshire, April 6, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2017 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to shareholders. The Notice of AGM can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

The Company's AGM will be held on May 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM British Summer Time at the offices of K&L Gates LLP, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com Stockdale Securities Limited

Tom Griffiths and David Coaten Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Nominated Adviser and Broker

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com