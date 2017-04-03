SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC : STKR) ( AIM : PPIX)

OTC: STKR; AIM: PPIX

ProPhotonix honored by Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards Program

(Salem, New Hampshire, April 3, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces that its design of an OEM RGB-IR line light was recognized by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

ProPhotonix' RGB IR LED line light was designed specifically for an Original Equipment Manufacturing ("OEM") customer for an optical sorting application.

This innovative multispectral line light features custom designed optics, collimating the light beams in both axes over a working distance up to 500mm, so that it requires no reconfiguration of the system resulting in minimal changeover time for the end-user and less servicing costs for the OEM.

It is a modular product allowing individual modules to be replaced by non-skilled end users in the field. Existing solutions required the full light to be replaced or serviced by the OEM's engineers.

In addition, the light has Ethernet control and strobing capability allowing the user to remotely tailor the color of the illumination to maximize contrast in their specific machine vision application.

The new RGB IR light is an excellent example of the OEM service that ProPhotonix offers to its global customers. While a custom solution may initially sound more costly, ProPhotonix' ability to work closely with customers to understand their specific application and to quickly develop an optimized solution, results in a lower cost of ownership for the OEM and improved performance for the end user.

Tim Losik, CEO of ProPhotonix, stated -"We are pleased to accept this award. With more than 20 years of experience in LED and Laser technology, ProPhotonix can offer unique features and functions adding value to our customers' end products or processes."

For more information on ProPhotonix' custom solutions offering, visit http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/custom-and-oem-solutions/

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited sales@prophotonix.com Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Stockdale Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Tom Griffiths and David Coaten Nominated Adviser and Broker

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provide comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.