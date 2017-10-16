ProPhotonix Issues Correction to Director Appointment Announcements Director Declarations

SALEM, NH--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - ProPhotonix Limited ( OTC PINK : STKR) ( LSE : PPIX) ( AIM : PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, announces that it has been informed by the following directors of the Company that details of certain of their directorships were omitted either at the time of their appointment as directors of the Company or in the Company's admission document published on December 20, 2010 in connection with admission of the Company's securities to trading on AIM ("Admission Document") as the case may be:

Mark Weidman was appointed as a director of the Company on July 24, 2013. The Company's announcement of his appointment which was released on July 25, 2013 should have stated that he was a director of Seaside Property Development Company LLC at the time of his appointment.

Tim Steel was appointed as a director of the Company on March 15, 2011. The Company's announcement of his appointment which was released on the same day should have included the following information regarding his directorships of the following companies or membership of the following partnership at the time of, or within five years prior to, his appointment:

Current directorships and partnership:

Nomina No 380 LLP

Policy Exchange Limited

Wellesley House and St. Peter's Court Educational Trust Limited

Wellesley House and St. Peter's Court Enterprises Limited

Past directorships (within 5 years):

Cazenove Capital Management Pension Trustee Limited

Cazenove New Europe (CFM1) Limited

The Admission Document should have stated that Ray Oglethorpe was a member of Oglethorpe Investments LP at the date of the document.

