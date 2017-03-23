News Room

ProPhotonix Limited: Announcement of Annual Financial Report

PROPHOTONIX ANNOUNCES 2016 ANNUAL REPORT and ACCOUNTS

(Salem, New Hampshire, March 23, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2016 Annual Report and Accounts is now available on the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com and copies will be mailed to shareholders on or about April 6, 2017.

ProPhotonix Limited
Tim Losik, President and CEO		   Tel: +1 603 893 8778
ir@prophotonix.com
     
Stockdale Securities Limited
Tom Griffiths and David Coaten		   Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100
Nominated Adviser and Broker    

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com

