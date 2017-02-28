PROREIT Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) -

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX VENTURE:PRV.UN) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a 50% undivided interest in the property located at 1750 Jean-Berchmans-Michaud Street, Drummondville, Québec for a purchase price of $3.0 million, representing a capitalization rate of 7.5%.

The property is a freestanding single-tenant industrial property built in 1997 and totalling 171,119 square feet of gross leasable area on 10.75 acres of land. It is fully occupied under a long term lease of 12 years with contracted annual rent steps, expiring in 2028. The property is well located off the Trans-Canada Highway (Route 20), north-east of Montreal, and offers the opportunity for building expansion in the future. The warehouse has a clear ceiling height of 24 feet.

The purchase price of $3.0 million was satisfied, following standard closing adjustments, by the assumption of 50% of a recently completed 4% ten-year mortgage of approximately $4.0 million and the issuance of 383,598 Class B limited partnership units of PRO REIT Limited Partnership ("Class B LP Units"), a subsidiary of the REIT, at a price of $2.25 per Class B LP Unit. The Class B LP Units are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for trust units of the REIT, and a standard statutory four-month hold period applies.

The vendor of the 50% undivided interest in the property was a corporation in which Shenoor Jadavji, a trustee of the REIT, indirectly owns and controls a majority interest. Peter Aghar, a trustee of the REIT, indirectly controls the remaining 50% undivided interest in the property. The REIT has entered into a joint venture agreement with the co-owner. The transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and the REIT relied on applicable exemptions from the minority approval and valuation requirements of MI 61-101 for related party transactions on the basis that the transaction has a value of less than 25% of the REIT's market capitalization. The transaction was unanimously approved by the independent trustees of the REIT and the purchase price for the property is supported by an independent estimate of the fair market value of the property, which exceeds the purchase price, prepared by an independent appraiser under the supervision of the independent trustees of the REIT.

