PROREIT Closes Previously Announced $8.65 Million Acquisition of High Quality Commercial Mixed-Use Complex in Montreal

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX VENTURE:PRV.UN) announced that it closed the previously announced $8.65 million acquisition of 8150-8210 Trans-Canada Highway (the "complex") in Montreal.

The property sits on 332,206 square feet ("sq. ft.") of land and is comprised of two buildings containing 125,554 sq. ft. of gross leasable area and a 400 stall, 205,512 sq. ft. parking lot shared by the two buildings. The complex is easily accessible, including by public transport, enjoys high visibility from the Trans-Canada Highway and is a short distance from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. The complex, which was built in 1969 and renovated in 1994 and 2015, is 67.5% leased. The purchase price, at approximately $70 per sq. ft., reflects the occupancy level of the properties.

"The Trans-Canada complex is an excellent example of PROREIT's strategy to acquire high quality commercial real estate in a proven market that yields both strong current returns and significant development potential," said James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financing

The $8.65 million acquisition is financed by a $5.6 million 5-year first mortgage at a 3.33% interest rate. The financing was arranged with a major Canadian financial institution, and includes an option for an additional $1.0 million in financing subject to further occupancy. The equity portion of the transaction was settled from cash on hand.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (www.proreit.com) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. The portfolio is comprised of 45 properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of commercial gross leasable area. PROREIT's portfolio is diversified by property type and geography across Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Alberta.

Forward-Looking Information

