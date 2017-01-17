ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - ProSource Wholesale has been ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, as the #1 franchise within the flooring industry. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places ProSource Wholesale as #109 among all franchise systems for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur as the top franchise in the flooring industry and ranked 109 among the nation's top franchise opportunities is a real honor," said Eric Bernstein, president of ProSource Wholesale. "We have a lot of momentum going with 6 new showrooms opened in 2016 and our average unit volume now exceeding $4.5 million per showroom. We will continue providing our existing and new franchisees with the strong support and resources they need to achieve greater success and profitability in each of their showrooms."

"We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We're proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best."

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. ProSource Wholesale's position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

About ProSource Wholesale Franchise Opportunity

ProSource Wholesale Floorcoverings has more than 140 North American private showrooms that sell exclusively through a qualified network of more than 320,000 trade professionals who have become members since 1991. Designed exclusively for trade professionals such as builders, remodelers, installers, designers and realtors, the showrooms feature over 40,000 product choices, including private label and name brand carpet, hardwood, ceramic, vinyl, laminate and more. In addition to floorcoverings, showrooms are a one-stop shop offering products for kitchen and bath, including cabinets and countertops.

Celebrating 26 years of experience catering to the unique needs of its members, ProSource knows how hard trade pros work each day to find projects, to win bids, to satisfy clients and to end the day profitably. ProSource aims to be a business partner dedicated to helping members achieve their professional goals - a partner that works just as hard as its members. To that end, ProSource's mantra is "ProSource. Anything for the Pro."

ProSource opened its first showroom in St. Louis, MO in 1991, and continues to play a significant role in their trade professionals' success by connecting people, products and projects. The company's unique business model innovated 26 years ago continues to be recognized by franchisees as a catalyst for creating relationships and building success for not only the trade professional, but also the franchisee, and strengthening the local home improvement community by embracing this business philosophy. The ProSource Wholesale successful franchise business provides franchisees with many benefits.

Low overhead and operating costs

Strong cash flow

No accounts receivable

Limited inventory

No retail hours

No installation services

Exceptional franchisee support

Extensive private brand program

Group purchasing as part of parent company, CCA Global Partners, Inc.

Low wholesale prices offered everyday

To learn more about ProSource franchise opportunities visit www.FranchiseProSourceWholesale.com or call (314) 506-0078.