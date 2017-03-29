Prospect Park Capital Announces Investee News

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Prospect Park Capital Corp. ("Prospect Park") (TSX VENTURE:PPK), a public healthcare focused investment corporation, announces that one of its investees, IOI, LLC ("IOI"), has been advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Serenity") that while the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved Serenity's New Drug Application ("NDA") for SER120 (desmopressin nasal spray), Prospect Park will not receive its previously announced milestone payment which it held onto upon the sale of its interest in IOI, in light of Allergan exercising its unilateral right to terminate its license, transfer and development agreement with Serenity which effectively terminated Serenity's (and its partners) right to any milestone payments. Accordingly, Prospect Park's final return on its investment in IOI remains at 8%.

Additional information about Prospect Park, Serenity and its investment in IOI is available at Prospect Park's Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

