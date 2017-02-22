Prosper Gold Corp. Continues Ashley Gold Mine Option

QUESNEL, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PGX) announces that it has fulfilled the third stage of the previously announced option agreement for the Ashley Gold Mine Property (the "Property") (See February 29, 2016 news release).

The Company has paid $80,000 and issued 200,000 Prosper Gold common shares to the Optionors. Prosper Gold intends to continue to advance the Property with an objective of fulfilling additional obligations that would increase the Company's interest in the Property to 100%.

Pete Bernier, President and CEO, commented, "Prosper completed comprehensive airborne and soil geochemistry surveys as well as 8,715m of diamond drilling in Phase 1. Details of Phase 2's fully funded 10,000m diamond drill program will be released in the coming weeks."

The Company has granted an aggregate of 100,000 incentive options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of Prosper Gold to an employee of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share until five years from the date of grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The grant of the Options is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Bernier, President & CEO

