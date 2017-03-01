Prosper Marketplace President and Industry Leader Ron Suber Invests in Money360 and Joins as Strategic Advisor

LADERA RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Industry leader and Prosper Marketplace president Ron Suber has invested in Money360 and will serve as a strategic advisor to the company. Suber will help shape strategy and further accelerate Money360's growth and positioning as the leading commercial real estate marketplace lending platform.

Suber is a longtime leader in the fintech and financial services industries. Prior to joining Prosper in 2013, he served as Managing Director at Wells Fargo Securities. Previously, Suber served as the Head of Global Sales and Marketing and Senior Partner for Merlin Securities. He also served as President of Spectrum Global Fund Administration, and spent 14 years at Bear Stearns where he served as Senior Managing Director and Manager of Global Clearing Sales. He is a regular speaker at alternative finance conferences, is a keynote speaker at many conferences including the upcoming LendIt USA conference, and is one of the foremost advocates for the online lending industry.

"The desire for secured debt investments in U.S. commercial real estate assets from accredited investors and institutions around the world remains insatiable," Suber said. "The risk-adjusted returns and liquidity distributions provided by Money360 are among the most attractive in the asset class."

As a leading marketplace lender in the industry, Money360 has seen robust growth with record-breaking monthly loan origination volume, the establishment of two new regional divisions to support increasing demand in the Northeast and Northwest regions of the United States, and the registration by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service of a commercial real estate debt fund managed by Money360-affiliate, M360 Advisors.

Money360 founder and CEO, Evan Gentry, said Suber has already been investing in Money360's loans and that he is a cultural and strategic fit for the company.

"Ron is the leading thought leader and voice for marketplace lending and the financial technology industry," Gentry said. "We are thrilled to officially bring him on board and gain access to his expertise and deep business network."

Suber joins other Money360 equity investors and advisors including Jon Barlow, former founder and CEO of Eaglewood Capital; John Maute, former co-founder of Helios AMC, senior managing director of Situs Holdings and a senior executive with GMAC Commercial Mortgage; and Hugh Ross, a former business executive with BP, Morgan Stanley and Glencore.

"I have enjoyed getting to know the management team and board of Money360 these past few years," Suber said. "Personally, as a debt investor in loans from Money360, I became familiar with the loan product, quality and institutionalization of the platform. The opportunity to become an investor at the company level and help advise the executive team to continued success is most exciting."

About Money360

Money360 is transforming commercial real estate finance into a fast, transparent, and reliable marketplace for borrowers and investors. Money360 is a direct lender that offers borrowers speed, convenience and reasonable terms on small- to mid-balance commercial real estate loans. Money360 operates a marketplace lending platform that caters to institutional and accredited retail investors, providing direct access to attractive fixed income investments secured with a first-priority lien against income-producing commercial real estate. Money360 also operates an investment management company, M360 Advisors, LLC, which manages diversified fund vehicles on behalf of institutional and accredited retail investors. Borrowers and lenders (investors) can register at www.money360.com.