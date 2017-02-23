Prospero Advances Bermudez Epithermal System to Drill-Ready Status

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

Prospero Silver Corp. (TSX VENTURE:PSL) ("the Company" or "Prospero") is pleased to announce that it has completed additional sampling and mapping at the Bermudez project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The project is located 17km from the town of Yecora and close to the Sonora State boundary. Prospero has completed mapping and sampling over 4.5km strike length of outcropping high-level banded, low-sulphidation veins at Bermudez. A preliminary diamond drill program has been designed to test the three zones. The Bermudez project is available for joint venture and Prospero will be looking for a partner in the coming months.

Fifty one additional samples were collected from the epithermal veins, for a total of 144 channel and chip samples, with a best result to date of 1.94g/t Au. The sampling results define strongly anomalous Au, Ag, Ba, and Zn. Fifteen samples show Au values between 0.15 to 1.94 ppm (Figure 2); sixteen samples show silver values between 5 to 35 ppm (Figure 3) and eight samples have Zn values between 50 to 155 ppm. The highest geochemistry was obtained in bands of greenish silica, as well as in the hanging wall of the main veins where greenish silica clasts are cemented by a reddish oxidized silica matrix.

Fluid Inclusion Petrography

Prospero's work suggests that the outcropping veins at Bermudez are roughly 150m to 200m vertically above the epithermal "productive" zone. Fluid inclusion temperature data (153°C to 224°C and salinities between 0 wt% and 3.2 wt% NaCl equivalent) indicate that the current surface expression of the vein system sits between 150m to 280m below the elevation of the now-eroded-off paleo-water table. Most low sulphidation epithermal deposits in Mexico host mineralized zones with temperatures that range from 230°C to 270°C that begin several hundred meters below the paleo-surface. The highest precious metal grades in these deposits typically occur within the middle portion of the ore zones. Prospero's fluid inclusion and geochemical work indicates that drilling at Bermudez should target depths of 200m to 400m below the exposed high level portion the system.

Geology

The structural control at Bermudez consists of a well-defined N30°W to N50°W fault system dipping 60° to 80° NE, and a subsidiary N-S to N20°E set of splits in the footwall and hanging wall related to a dextral trans-tensional structural system (Figure 1). The host rocks are a sequence of andesitic units interbedded with rhyolite tuffs and pyroclastic flows, likely belonging to the lower section of the Upper Volcanic Series, which hosts a number of similar deposits in the region such as Pinos Altos, Concheño, and Ocampo. A system of felsitic to quartz porphyry dikes is emplaced into the fault system, as well as a low sulfidation epithermal vein system consisting of multibanded quartz, predominantly cryptocrystalline silica phases, and pseudomorphed platy calcite. An unaltered post-vein system of andesitic to basaltic volcanics covers the system to the north.

Surface Title

The target area is claimed with Prospero's "Bermudez 2" claim which covers 430 hectares. The surface lands consist of a parceled ejido with individual owners holding title to their property parcels. The area is friendly to the mining industry given its close proximity to a number of operating mines. It is located within a part of the Sierra Madre Occidental which has no security issues.

Qualified Person

Tawn Albinson, M.Sc., President of the Company, is a Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Albinson is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11368.

About Prospero Silver Corp.

Prospero is a Mexico-focused project generator listed on the TSX.V under the symbol PSL.V. Prospero's aim is to discover world-class precious metal projects in the major mineral belts of Mexico. The Company applies a unique blend of practical exploration experience, cutting-edge mineral deposit science, and an extensive knowledge of Mexico´s geology to find new gold and silver systems. Our exploration programs are run by a small but highly-focused geological team based in Mexico.

