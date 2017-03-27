Prosperoware Announces Umbria BD: Business Development Automation to Increase Win Rates, Track Opportunities, Automate Proposal Generation

Early adoption includes Am Law 50 firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Prosperoware, a leading enterprise software company delivering innovative technology transforming the business of legal and professional services, today announces general market availability of Umbria BD, currently in implementation at an Am Law 50 law firm. In today's hyper-competitive market, firms must differentiate themselves with their experience and maximize their potential revenue by tracking opportunities and successfully responding to RFPs. Umbria BD helps firms manage pipelines and to quickly generate winning proposals by leveraging the significant volume of data firms capture about clients, prospects, and internal teams to help manage opportunities and automate proposals that demonstrate the right experience, facilitating the process of pitching for, winning, and retaining more business.

Buyers of legal services today expect to achieve value from their outside counsel spend and are utilizing RFPs to investigate the broader array of service providers' capabilities -- including in the mix Alternative Legal Service Providers, mid-market, and niche firms -- to ensure the right combination of cost and expertise. Critical in this process is a firm's capability to: (1) understand the value of each opportunity to manage resources effectively; and, (2) quickly generate responses to RFPs that demonstrate the right experience and expertise. Umbria enables firms to quickly discover firm and partner experience, tracking: opportunity value, experience, marketing descriptions, business knowledge, competitive intelligence, and legal insight to facilitate responding quickly, successfully, and profitably.

Historically, firms have struggled to gather, maintain, and benefit from the vast array of data they already own. Umbria captures more than 200 distinct data points about matters, people, clients, judges, courts, and offices. Unlike other systems that get in the way, Umbria's elegant design captures data and only requests input at appropriate stages throughout the matter lifecycle. By harnessing the right data, Umbria BD helps firms make intelligent decisions about where to invest resources and marketing programs, and improves pitch success rates.

Specifically, Umbria BD provides:

Opportunity Management to enable firms to track and forecast pipelines

Proposal Generation to streamline and reduce costs and improve results

Matter, Client, Lawyer, Staff, Vendor, and Other Profiles to provide actionable metadata and powerful search capabilities

Comprehensive Firm Directory with integrated Experience Scoring to quickly locate and identify appropriate resources

Integrated workflow to secure budget and pricing, resource expertise, financial approvals, and more to streamline the bid and proposal process

Prosperoware president, Keith Lipman, comments: "We are on a mission with our Umbria platform: to build the industry's most innovative and comprehensive platform giving lawyers and professional staff the exact tools they need to succeed in the new legal business model. Umbria BD solves a complex problem faced by law firms and, through its innovative Umbria business data engine, provides room to mature through the platform. We are thrilled by the successes we are already seeing for our clients and look forward to more."

About Prosperoware

Prosperoware is an enterprise software company providing solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and professional services firms. Our customers include half of the G20 and Am Law 200, 64% of the Am Law 100, many large global corporations, and the Big Four accounting firms. Our innovative software transforms how professionals work and enables firms to deliver more value to clients while protecting profitability. We empower firms to reduce costs, improve profitability, and better compete by:

Enforcing and automating information governance with a focus on security and risk management

Improving relationships with clients by delivering predictable fees and beneficial insight into the work performed

Empowering professionals to leverage modern profitability metrics, which drive truly informed pricing, budgeting, and delivery decisions

Our teams work primarily from offices in London, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Our more than 250 customers range in size from small firms with just a handful of users to those with more than 14,000. Prosperoware customers include: Akin Gump, Goodwin Procter, Baker Botts, Hill Dickinson, Berwin Leighton Paisner, DLA Piper, Duane Morris, Hughes Hubbard & Reed, Sheppard Mullin, Comcast, and NBCUniversal.