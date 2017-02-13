Prosperoware Umbria Sees 100% Growth in 2016, Used by 20% of the Am Law 100

Umbria adoption signals industry shift from siloed point-solutions to enterprise class practice management platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Prosperoware, a leading enterprise software company delivering innovative technology transforming the business of legal and professional services, today announces 100% growth in its Umbria customer base in 2016. Umbria is the industry's only data-first, enterprise class practice management platform combining matter delivery, business development, firm-centric, and client-centric financial management. Firms that adopted Umbria in 2016 include Am Law 100 firms Winston & Strawn LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Nixon Peabody, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Crowell & Moring.

Client purchasing behaviors have changed. Recent reports indicate 80-90% of all matters are executed with budgets; procurement increasingly leverages RFPs and increasingly include alternative legal service providers in the mix. At the same time, significant portions of work are being brought in-house, and work going to outside counsel is usually subject to Outside Counsel Guidelines.

Firms have evolved their abilities to price services to win business in today's hypercompetitive market, yet still struggle to deliver within agreed budgets. Beyond pricing, Umbria's enterprise platform delivers the full matter lifecycle experience, enabling lawyers to plan, monitor, and bill matters to ensure they meet agreed price under any arrangement-avoiding write-downs and write-offs.

Specifically, Umbria:

Helps partners improve client-centric financial skills to plan, monitor, and bill, reducing write-downs, increasing profits, and improving client relationships

Enables firms to calculate and measure profitability across client, matter, and fee earners to understand their business and reward professionals appropriately

Creates profiles of matters, clients, third-parties, and fee earner skills for experience management to improve business development, proposal generation, and matter delivery

Adds the critical missing element to document management -- a final deliverable, including indexes for pleadings, closings, witness kits, and bundles

David Cunningham, Chief Information Officer for Winston & Strawn LLP, comments: "We are on a mission to provide the first end-to-end client, matter, talent, and practice management system and we consider Umbria to be a core part of the solution."

Prosperoware president, Keith Lipman, comments: "We're pleased with the traction of our Umbria solution, but even more so with seeing the industry's recognition of the value gained by moving away from the numerous single-point solutions and adopting a more holistic enterprise platform. Firms can truly benefit from a common interface, single, comprehensive data platform, and integrated workflow and processes across all their departments, which is exactly what Umbria delivers. We are excited about the achievements of our clients and look forward to more."

About Prosperoware

Prosperoware is an enterprise software company providing solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and professional services firms. Our customers include half of the G20 and Am Law 200, 64% of the Am Law 100, many large global corporations, and the Big Four accounting firms. Our innovative software transforms how professionals work and enables firms to deliver more value to clients while protecting profitability. We empower firms to reduce costs, improve profitability, and better compete by:

Enforcing and automating information governance with a focus on security and risk management

Improving relationships with clients by delivering predictable fees and beneficial insight into the work performed

Empowering professionals to leverage modern profitability metrics, which drive truly informed pricing, budgeting, and delivery decisions

Our teams work primarily from offices in London, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Our more than 250 customers range in size from small firms with just a handful of users to those with more than 14,000. Prosperoware customers include: Akin Gump, Goodwin Procter, Baker Botts, Hill Dickinson, Berwin Leighton Paisner, DLA Piper, Duane Morris, Hughes Hubbard & Reed, Sheppard Mullin, Comcast, and NBCUniversal.