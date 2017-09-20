Protect Linux Web Servers from Zero Day Attacks; RoboCyberWall Unveils Award-Winning Precision Firewall

Patent-pending software-based firewall blocks all known exploits as well as "Zero Day" attacks from penetrating HTTP and SSL/HTTPS ports on Linux web servers; SecureWorks tested with 6,593 probes and manual hack attempts on the RoboCyberWall protected server without a single breach

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - RoboCyberWall, Inc., a provider of a proprietary precision firewall solution that protects HTTP and HTTPS (SSL) ports on Linux-based Apache2 and NGINX web servers, today unveiled its flagship product under the same name. The RoboCyberWall™ patent-pending firewall blocks all known exploits and "Zero Day" attacks on Apache2 and NGINX web servers that, according to W3Techs Web Technology Surveys, comprise more than 83 percent of all web servers worldwide. It is a simple-to-download and easy-to-install module for use with on-premise servers, cloud servers or shared hosting accounts and requires exceptionally low RAM and processor resources. It's available for license for less than $9/month.

In securing the non-application portion of the stack, RoboCyberWall provides pinpoint protection for Linux Apache2 or NGINX web server's HTTP and HTTPS ports. Typically these are ports 80 and 443, which are two of the top three most targeted ports for attack worldwide, according to Akamai's State of the Internet report. RoboCyberWall's "Modular Security" paradigm provides a complete solution by also offering a highly specialized web application firewall designed to protect the web application running on the server.

"Firewalls today remain the critical first line of defense from ever-growing and increasingly sophisticated threats," said John R. Martinson Jr., CTO and Founder of RoboCyberWall. "Stopping a malicious program, or attacker, from gaining access to your network and information before any potential damage is done is key, and RoboCyberWall prevents breaches from happening in the first place."

RoboCyberWall, Inc. contracted with SecureWorks to perform security assessment during the period from September 5, 2017, to September 8, 2017. The objective of this engagement was to identify vulnerabilities in RoboCyberWall's systems and network security that external adversaries could exploit. During the course of the assessment, SecureWorks launched 6,593 probes and manual hack attempts on the RoboCyberWall protected server without accomplishing any breaches. The Full Report is available for review at: https://robocyberwall.com/files/RoboCyberWall_EPT_09132017.pdf

"RoboCyberWall is a particularly attractive option for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), which are targeted much more frequently than large enterprises," said John Martinson, Sr., CEO and President of RoboCyberWall. The Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report found that 81 percent of all data breaches happen to small businesses which often lack the resources to protect business-critical data. "RoboCyberWall is a step in the direction of democratizing firewalls for all web servers and making true cyber security possible at an affordable price," said Martinson, Sr. "Enterprise firewalls are very expensive and require significant investments and IT staff to install, configure and maintain, which often puts them out of reach for most SMBs.

"'Zero Day' attacks have been impossible to protect against because older technology has to guess which packets are good and which are bad. However, RoboCyberWall has a real-time whitelisting feature that allows good packets to be immediately validated while blocking all other unknown packets. Moreover, if new content is added to a server, that information is instantly added to�the whitelist."

"RoboCyberWall's white listing feature means zero false positives and zero bad packets make it into your Linux server, which shields your website with comprehensive protection," said Martinson Jr. "With Google blacklisting an estimated 10,000 compromised websites every day, RoboCyberWall protects your website and keeps it up and running."

RoboCyberWall is already receiving industry recognition with these recent awards:

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards 2017 - http://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/ Unified Threat Management - Next Generation Firewall Solution of the Year

http://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/ Unified Threat Management - Next Generation Firewall Solution of the Year Golden Bridge Awards 2017 - http://www.goldenbridgeawards.com

New Products and Services - Security Software - RoboCyberWall™ Version 1.0 Bronze Winner





RoboCyberWall is being offered as a $8.95/month subscription, licensed to users on a monthly or yearly basis. For more information about RoboCyberWall or to download please go to https://robocyberwall.com.

About RoboCyberWall, Inc.

RoboCyberWall, Inc. is a provider of the proprietary, precision, perimeter firewall solution for businesses of all sizes that achieves the ultimate in protection for the highly targeted HTTP and HTTPS ports on Linux-based Apache2 and NGINX web servers. RoboCyberWall is easy-to-download and simple-to-install. It blocks both known exploits and "Zero Day" attacks. For more information, visit https://robocyberwall.com and follow us on Twitter @robocyberwall.