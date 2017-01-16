Protect The Force Wins DoD 'Game Changer' Award for No-Contact Technology

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) announces that Protect The Force ("PTF") has won the US Army Department of Defense Proof Challenge 'Game Changer' award for the integration of its proprietary No-Contact technology into BioChemical Warfighter Protection suits.

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense (JPOE-CBD) of the Department of Defense Armed Forces invited the textile technology and innovation community to participate in the Proof: Department of Defense BioChemical Warfighter Protection Challenge for a chance to win cash prizes. In addition to the awarded prize money, winners will have their work seen by some of the top companies in the apparel industry, be showcased on the Proof Challenge Facebook page and will work with JPEO-CBD on the next steps of bringing their suit ideas to reality.

Protect The Force's winning submission incorporates its proprietary No-Contact technology into a matrix of pulse electric conductive textiles and wearable components that can be modulated at different energy levels. PTF's proposal is based on the concept of on-demand activation and deactivation of the No-Contact system, killing chemical and biological agents by means of modulated electricity discharges. "We are essentially introducing a wearable protective force field into the BioChemical Warfighter Protection industry," states Francisco Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of Protect The Force.

The current chemical biological suit's burden, weight and bulkiness restrict the Warfighter's agility, range of motion and maneuverability necessary to conduct their duties. The incentivized prize competition sought innovative ideas for solutions that will increase Warfighter mobility, dexterity and tactility, allowing the Warfighter to complete all relevant tasks in a fast and comfortable manner, without cognitive/physiological fatigue associated with the ensemble.

Francisco Martinez further states, "Winning this award is a tremendous honor and an accomplishment that we are very proud of considering that all proposals were reviewed by the Department of Defense Subject Matter Experts (SME) -- highly respected scientists and experts in the field of chemical and biological protection -- and ours selected for the Game Changer technology award. We look forward to working with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense."

About Protect The Force

Protect The Force brings innovative products, manufacturing and entrepreneurial expertise together into one unified business with a focus on developing and sustaining strong relationships within the protective products industry. Developing, manufacturing and fielding premier protective innovations to government and industry clients, Protect The Force's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment. Protect The Force -- Protection is in our DNA™.

About Mission Ready

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Strategic consulting services and manufacturers representation

Equipment inspection, cleaning/decontamination and repair services of personal protection equipment

Product research and development

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

