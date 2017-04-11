Protein Plus LLC to Exhibit at Ingredient Marketplace

Attendees have the opportunity to sample products and receive special trade show discounts in booth #O48

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at Ingredient Marketplace, April 18-20 at the Orlando World Center Marriot. Show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #O48 to see the complete line of Protein Plus products including peanut flour, peanut oil, and the recently introduced Protein Energy Power®, a great tasting, peanut protein powder drink.

"We are excited to exhibit at Ingredient Marketplace where we will be showcasing our popular peanut flour, peanut oil and Protein Energy Power," said Allen Conger Jr., President of Protein Plus, LLC. "Our peanut flour is already being used as the main ingredient in a few popular peanut products. We look forward to meeting attendees and exploring how our peanut flour and peanut oil can be used in other applications."

Ingredient Marketplace gathers nearly 3,000 decision-makers and industry experts from the global health and nutrition industry to gain insights into the latest ingredients and services that support business operations from more than 200 industry providers. For more information about Ingredient Marketplace, visit http://marketplace.supplysideshow.com/.

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power™, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. Be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/proteinplusllc, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information, recipes, and giveaways. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423-5528.

Protein Energy Powers is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.