Protein Plus LLC to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West

Attendees have the opportunity to sample products and receive special trade show discounts in booth #H506

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at Natural Products West Expo, March 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #H506 to see the complete line of Protein Plus products, including the recently introduced Protein Energy Power®. Protein Energy Power is a great tasting, all natural peanut protein powder drink.

"We are excited to exhibit at Natural Products Expo West where we will be showcasing our peanut flour and new Protein Energy Power," said Harold Conger, Vice President of Sales for Protein Plus, LLC. "Protein Energy Power is the best protein supplement option for health-conscious individuals that want a great tasting, plant-based protein without all of the sugar, cholesterol and artificial ingredients found in many other protein powders. We encourage attendees to stop by our booth for discounted show specials and free samples."

Protein Energy Power contains 17 grams of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is available online and at select retail locations including Publix stores and the company website, www.proteinplusflour.com. Protein Energy Power is currently available in 1.81 pound containers offering 20 servings. Be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/proteinplusllc, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information, recipes, and giveaways.

Natural Products Expo West is the world's largest industry tradeshow for natural, organic and healthy products. For more information about Natural Products Expo West, visit www.expowest.com.

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power™, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423-5528.

Protein Energy Powers is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.