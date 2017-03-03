Protext Mobility Caps Off Week of Meetings in Mauritius With Visit to State House for Meeting With President Gurib-Fakim

Protext Mobility announces meetings with Mauritian President to evaluate the potential for conducting a forthcoming human clinical trial

DELRAY BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Protext Mobility, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TXTM) ("Protext" or "the Company"), a biotech company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical applications for the highly bioavailable Phytofare® catechin complex, announced today that it conducted a series of meetings across the island country of Mauritius, capped off with a meeting at the State House where company Chief Executive Officer, Roger Baylis-Duffield, had a private meeting with Mauritian President, Professor Ameena Gurib-Fakim. Protext management had been in Mauritius evaluating the potential for conducting a forthcoming human clinical trial on Type II Diabetes.

Mauritius is being evaluated as a trial site because, according to the World Health Organization and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of Type II Diabetes in Mauritius in 2015 was a world-leading 16.28%. Worldwide as of 2013, 382 million people, or 8.3% of the adult population have diabetes, with Type II Diabetes making up about 90% of the cases. In 2014, the IDF estimated that diabetes resulted in 4.9 million annual deaths.

Among the topics discussed with her excellency was the epidemic of diabetes plaguing the country and the potential for the Company's Phytofare® extract to help manage blood-sugar levels in those afflicted. President Gurib-Fakim is a world-renowned scientist with a PhD in organic chemistry specializing in finding medical benefits from plant phytonutrients. Mr. Baylis-Duffield and Pres. Gurib-Fakim explored mutual common interests in developing plant based solutions to help address diabetes and other health concerns and the desire to grow the biotech industry in Mauritius through research and potential manufacturing opportunities.

In addition to meeting the President, the company met with executives of the St. Aubin tea estate, one of the country's oldest plantations dating back to 1798. The Company reviewed the extensive St. Aubin holdings and discussed various business development opportunities. Protext management also held extensive meetings with the Centre International de Development Pharmaceutique (CIDP) (www.cidp-cro.com) to review their research facilities and discuss human clinical trial opportunities in Mauritius.

Roger Baylis-Duffield, Protext Chief Executive, commented, "It was a tremendous honor to be invited to the State House to meet with President Gurib-Fakim, a scientist with a passion for plant research that marries perfectly with the objectives of Protext. We had very productive discussions and I am confident that she will be a tremendous ally as we move forward in our Diabetes research. We look forward to discussing further advancements of our meetings and business developments in the coming days."

About Protext Mobility, Inc.

Protext Mobility is engaged in the research and clinical testing of "bioceutical" products -- all natural ingredients formulated for pharmaceutical applications and processed under pharma-grade conditions. The Company has the exclusive worldwide license to develop pharmaceutical applications and products using the Phytofare® catechin complex, which was developed by Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. Phytofare® is a highly bioavailable extract produced from live green tea leaves. Our initial product, Phytofare® Catechin Complex, has been clinically shown to have 10 times greater bioavailability over generic catechin extracts. What this means is that Phytofare® can deliver a therapeutic level of catechins, which function as powerful antioxidants, to the system where they remain active for over 24 hours. Plandaí grows the raw materials on its 7,500 acre Senteeko green tea estate in South Africa, where it produces the proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company a continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted applications for the Company's products include arthritis, inflammation, anti-viral, and diabetes-related metabolic syndromes.

