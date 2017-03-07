Protext Mobility Discusses Potential Effectiveness of Phytofare Green Tea Extract in Treating Type II Diabetes

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Protext Mobility, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TXTM) ("Protext" or "the Company"), a biotech company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical applications for the highly bioavailable Phytofare® catechin complex today discussed the potential for Phytofare® in treating type II Diabetes. Data from in vitro and in vivo studies suggest that green tea catechins, in particularly EGCG, exert anti-obesity effects via several mechanisms including inhibition of adipocyte differentiation and proliferation, reduction of fat absorption, and the reduction in fat mass, tricylglycerides, free fatty acids and total cholesterol. The majority of human intervention studies investigating glucose homeostasis further demonstrate improved glucose levels in response to green tea catechins with potential anti-obesity, anti-diabetic and cardio-protective applications. The greatly improved absorption (bioavailability) of Phytofare® should address the blood plasma barrier issues to help regulate the metabolic issues associated with type II Diabetes.

Phytofare® catechin complex (Phytofare®), the Company's main product, is a highly-bioavailable extract produced from live green tea leaves. Phytofare® carries distinctly unique properties over traditional green tea extracts, which is accomplished through a proprietary manufacturing process using live plants that enter the production facility within an hour of being harvested. Through this production process, Phytofare® as an end product contains all eight catechins (antioxidants) found in green tea and has been clinically researched to be efficiently transferred into the blood plasma, where the catechins have remained for more than 24 hours. Additionally, Phytofare® has 10x the bioavailability over traditionally consumed green tea resulting in a daily dosage that can deliver a therapeutic amount of catechins. In looking for a natural solution, epidemiological evidences indicate that populations with a high intake of green tea catechins benefit in terms of body weight, body fat, the balance of insulin and glucagon, maintaining blood glucose, and cardiovascular health.

Type II Diabetes is a long-term metabolic disorder that is characterized by high blood sugar, insulin resistance, and relative lack of insulin that is partly preventable by maintaining a normal weight, exercising regularly, and eating properly through dietary changes. Diabetes has now become a leading health issue in USA, with a population of 318 million, 70% of whom are overweight and 9% are diabetic. Protext plans to address this epidemic by bringing to market various products in a capsule formulation of highly biovalable Phytofare®, containing the full spectrum of all 8 green tea catachins.

Roger Baylis-Duffield, Chief Executive Officer of Protext, commented, "Diabetes is now a leading cause of death around the world where fat-rich foods have supplanted traditional diets. There is a strong body of scientific research that points to the effectiveness of green tea catechins, in managing obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and other diet-related diseases. However, like many botanical ingredients, green tea is poorly absorbed into the blood stream, rendering it an ineffective primary control therapy. Phytofare®, on the other hand, which has ten-times greater absorption (bioavailability), may very well provide a cost effective, all-natural solution to these diseases. Our immediate objective is to build on this prior research through a forthcoming clinical trial, and confirm the benefits of Phytofare® in managing glucose levels and other diabetic markers. Over the next quarter the Company anticipates having various consumer-ready Phytofare® catechin complex-based products in capsule form for sale, with a near-term goal of obtaining an FDA clearance to market its Phytofare® with a diabetes claim."

About Protext Mobility, Inc.

Protext Mobility is engaged in the research and clinical testing of "bioceutical" products -- all natural ingredients formulated for pharmaceutical applications and processed under pharma-grade conditions. The Company has the exclusive worldwide license to develop pharmaceutical applications and products using the Phytofare® catechin complex, which was developed by Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. Phytofare® is a highly bioavailable extract produced from live green tea leaves. Our initial product, Phytofare® Catechin Complex, has been clinically shown to have 10 times greater bioavailability over generic catechin extracts. What this means is that Phytofare® can deliver a therapeutic level of catechins, which function as powerful antioxidants, to the system where they remain active for over 24 hours. Plandaí grows the raw materials on its 7,500 acre Senteeko green tea estate in South Africa, where it produces the proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company a continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted applications for the Company's products include arthritis, inflammation, anti-viral, and diabetes-related metabolic syndromes.

