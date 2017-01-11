Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. Highlights Strong Revenue Growth in Latest Unaudited Form 10-Q Quarterly Report

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, today provided this update regarding its latest financial results.

"I am pleased to report that during the 3-months ended September 30th, 2016, we were successful at increasing our topline sales by almost 75% over the previous year and actually turned a very small profit," commented Michelle Rico, CEO and President of PSP. "As positive as this sales increase has been, we are very confident that this is only the beginning of our growth strategy taking hold and that there is much more to come."

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare currently has a multi-year contract as a Medicare approved supplier with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) (the "Contract"). This Contract authorizes PSP Homecare to provide durable medical equipment (DME), including high-quality mobility equipment (wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, power beds, walkers, etc.) to customers completely through Medicare insurance within numerous Competitive Bid Areas across California and Nevada. The Contract was issued under the Medicare Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Competitive Bidding Program. The Contract period began July 1, 2016, and is scheduled to end on December 31, 2018.

Michelle Rico concluded, "With our proven business foundation now in place, we are ready to build even more momentum as we access new sources of potential capital as a public company, develop new partnerships, expand into new territories, and ramp up our marketing efforts to drive new business across the board in 2017."

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. files reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR and anticipates continuing to file such reports. The Company's filings, including the most recent unaudited Form 10-Q Quarterly Report for the Period Ending September 30, 2016, can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

About Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare provides a comprehensive collection of durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and accessories. Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sale of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others.

Additional information regarding PSP Homecare can be found at www.psphomecare.com.

