Proto Script Pharmaceutical Signs Medical Equipment Supply Agreement with PAKmed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Supply Agreement with PAKmed LLC ("PAKmed"), a manufacturer of premium orthotic braces based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Under terms of the Supply Agreement, PAKmed will provide PSP certain premium orthotic braces for shipment to patient customers, as directed by PSP. The Supply Agreement specifically covers five (5) of the most commonly prescribed types of orthotic braces in the United States and sets price per brace including shipping costs.

"We are very pleased to have come to a long term nationwide direct-to-patient supply agreement with a leading American manufacturer of orthotic braces," commented Michelle Rico, CEO of Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. "Established supply agreements like this one enable PSP to continue to efficiently expand its product offerings while allowing us to focus our resources on reaching out to new potential patients across the country."

Further details regarding PSP Homecare's sales and marketing strategy and other updates will be made as additional information becomes available.

About Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare provides a comprehensive collection of durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and accessories. Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sale of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others.

Additional information regarding PSP Homecare can be found at www.psphomecare.com.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. files reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR and anticipates continuing to file such reports. The Company's filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

