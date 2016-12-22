Proventus Consulting Continues Growth, Service to Legal Industry

Former In-House Law Firm Marketer Joins PR Team

KANSAS CITY, KS--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Proventus Consulting is pleased to welcome marketing and public relations strategist Eric Hughey to its team as the agency continues to expand its public relations, marketing and business development services to clients from coast to coast.

"Four years ago, we launched our firm with a belief that we could help fill the legal marketing vertical from Kansas City by offering clients an alternative experience and value while also achieving meaningful outcomes that specifically support their business development goals," said Burton Taylor, founder of Proventus Consulting. "We have been humbled by the fact that our clients have shared this belief and continue to invest in us to a degree that has elevated our team to be among the nation's leaders in this industry space."

Recently recognized by The National Law Journal as the No. 1 Public Relations Firm for Law Firms in its inaugural Best of the Midwest rankings, Proventus Consulting has established a national reputation in the industry by combining its in-house law firm marketing experience with its journalism background -- Hughey adds to both. He brings to the agency experience working in public relations with Kansas City-based Lathrop & Gage, which is among the largest law firms in the nation, and Hughey is a trained journalist turned legal marketing professional that will add immediate value to our client projects.

While at Lathrop & Gage, Hughey served 300 attorneys with efforts ranging from public relations, advertising and award submissions to traditional marketing and business development endeavors. Previously, Hughey was a marketing coordinator with the University of Central Missouri and graduate assistant while earning his MBA, and served as an intern to a national advertising and marketing agency in Kansas City. Hughey earned his bachelor's degree in Broadcast Media with a minor in Public Relations from the University of Central Missouri.

As the latest addition to Proventus' team, Hughey will work with clients to develop and execute on successful marketing, public relations and business development strategies to drive new business opportunities for their firms. Proventus' clients stretch from San Francisco and Phoenix through Denver, Dallas and Kansas City to Boston and the East Coast. The firm represents the legal community's most well regarded boutique firms as well as several of the nation's largest law firms bringing strategic and logistical support to their marketing, public relations and business development functions.

In addition to welcoming a new member to its team, Proventus Consulting has been pleased to have its achievements marked by the industry itself, which has offered the firm numerous accolades since being founded in 2012. In addition to its National Law Journal award, for instances, Proventus was recognized as one of Lawdragon's 100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists for 2016. Additionally, the firm was a recipient of a Public Relations Society of America Prism Award in 2015.

Proventus: A Marketing Partner for Growing Your Firm's Business

Proventus Consulting is committed to client service, as well as achieving successful marketing and public relations outcomes that drive business development. At Proventus, we partner with clients to develop and execute on cost-efficient and effective marketing strategies that grow visibility and reputation; demonstrate expertise and thought leadership; improve marketing communications; enhance community engagement; strengthen business relationships; and generate new business.