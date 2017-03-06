Proxim Wireless Announces High Capacity 24 GHz Point-to-Point Link

Full Duplex Backbone ideal for 5GHz network Backhauling

SILICON VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Proxim Wireless Corporation ( OTC : PRXM), a global leader in outdoor wireless infrastructure and advanced Wi-Fi, introduced to the market today the Tsunami GX-824. This high capacity, 24 GHz, point-to-point license exempt product is ideal for providing a trunking backbone for Proxim's 5 GHz portfolio.

The GX-824 delivers almost 1Gbps in a full duplex system totaling just under 2Gbps of actual throughput. While 6GHz, 11GHz, 15GHz, 18GHz or 23GHz have long been used as backbones for lower capacity point-to-multipoint Base Stations, this approach often results in delays and extra cost as licensing approval is required. When customers and carriers deploy the GX-824, because it operates in a license exempt band similar to the 5GHz band, deployment can proceed with no regulatory delay.

Moving almost 2Gbps of backbone capacity to the 24 GHz band frees up 5 GHz spectrum for last mile access links using the Tsunami 800 and 10100 products. These can be point-to-multipoint 10100 series Base Station Units at 650Mbps each, or they can use Quickbridges to extend the capacity deeper into the network or deployment, with Tsunami 800 Base Stations connecting to the QBs as the last mile equipment.

The GX-824 continues Proxim's commitment to carrier class wireless infrastructure with its ruggedness and support for either Gigabit Ethernet or fiber as the interface. Managed by Proxim's ProximVision Advanced hybrid controller, the GX-824 represented yet another frequency and product expanding the capabilities of PVA as the industry leading management system running heterogeneous wireless networks.

"The Tsunami GX-824 will drive large scale city wide networks by shifting gigabits of capacity out of the 5 GHz band to the license exempt 24 Ghz frequency," stated Greg Marzullo, CEO and President, Proxim Wireless. "The GX-824 came as a result of Proxim listening to our customers, and delivering high capacity backhaul capabilities that reduce 5 GHz congestion and is synergistic with the Tsunami MP and QB product lines."

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation ( OTC : PRXM) provides Wi-Fi®, Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. Our ORiNOCO® and Tsunami® product lines are sold to service providers, governments and enterprises with over 2.5 million devices shipped to 250,000+ customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. Proxim is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, visit www.proxim.com. For investor relations information, e-mail ir@proxim.com or call +1(408) 383 7615.

