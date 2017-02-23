Proximity-Based Door Trigger is the First Z-Wave Labs Competition Winner of 2017

The ProxDoor gives consumers easy entry & exit to their smart home by using location to lock a door when the transmitter is out of range and unlock upon arrival

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of leading global companies deploying Z-Wave, today announces the Z-Wave Labs Q3 winner for their IoT startup competition. The ProxDoor by W Cubed is the newest winner of the Z-Wave contest and will receive Z-Wave Alliance membership and access to the new Z-Wave IoT ready 500 series development kits.

The ProxDoor is an automatic door trigger that senses when you leave and approach and then automatically locks or unlocks the door. The user defines the action and door, so when the ProxDoor transmitter comes within or leaves the specified range of the ProxDoor receiver, one or more door locks will automatically be triggered. The transmitter can be mounted in a vehicle or a bicycle or even worn on the user for worry-free locking and unlocking of the home without fumbling for keys or remembering an access code.

"The ProxDoor shows the true innovation in smart home products," said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "From safety to convenience, this device presents a variety of use cases that are helpful to consumers without being complicated."

The proximity sensor market is growing rapidly as IoT infiltrates industrial and automotive markets but is in the early stages of growth for residential. According to Markets and Markets, the proximity sensor market will be worth $3.7 billion by 2020 across industries such as automotive, home and building automation and aerospace and defense.(1)

"Being familiar with Z-Wave technology, we realized that it is the natural choice of support for our product," said Brad Waite, co-founder of W-Cubed. "The addition of Z-Wave would be a great solution for the ProxDoor to allow users to control their Z-Wave door locks and garage doors."

W Cubed expects to integrate Z-Wave technology and launch the ProxDoor in 2017.

Started in May 2015, Z-Wave Labs is a global competition designed to encourage IoT innovation on the Z-Wave platform. New winners in an IoT related industry are selected each quarter by the Z-Wave Labs program judges, in categories including but not limited to: residential, commercial, automotive, healthcare, energy, security and aging-in-place. Winners are able to access the Z-Wave IoT ready 500 series development kits, including the Keil PK51 Professional Developer's Kit for the 8051 microcontroller family. Keil supports the Z-Wave Labs competition by sponsoring a one-year PK51 Professional Developer's Kit license for every winning company. They are also featured on the Z-Wave Labs website and on social media and given a year of full membership to the Z-Wave Alliance

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates using the #ZWaveLabs hashtag.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 1700 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 450 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, FAKRO, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the benefits of membership in the Z-Wave Alliance, market acceptance of the Z-Wave ecosystem, and the success of products utilizing Z-Wave. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of the Z-Wave product line in the relevant regions, the ability of Z-Wave to compete with other technologies or products in the market, if any, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports made on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publically release or otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(1) http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/proximity-sensor.asp