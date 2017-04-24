Proxy Biomedical Group Announces New Corporate Brand Aran Biomedical

Aran Biomedical to provide outsourced design, development and manufacturing of implantable medical devices for Cardiovascular, General Surgery and Orthopaedics markets

GALWAY, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Proxy Biomedical Ltd., provider of outsourced design, development and manufacturing services for implantable medical devices, today announced the formation of a new group company and brand Aran Biomedical.

According to the company, the new corporate identity is part of an overall rebranding and restructuring strategy, to position the company in line with the broader range of capabilities now servicing key growth markets of Cardiovascular, General Surgery and Orthopaedics.

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company has been delivering innovative solutions for medical implantable products for over 15 years, servicing many of the leading Tier 1 medical devices companies globally. During this time, the company has invested significantly, to establish a comprehensive suite of product development and manufacturing capabilities, including medical textiles, stent coating and encapsulation, and resorbable implants.

"The company has grown and diversified significantly from its origins, servicing the General Surgery market," according to company CEO, Peter Mulrooney. "Establishing Aran Biomedical allows us to position the company to better reflect the breadth of innovative solutions the company now offers for different markets and indications." This announcement follows a significant facility expansion and investment in state of the art equipment, that enhance medical textile, coating and covering service offerings for the Cardiovascular, General Surgery and Orthopaedics markets. Mulrooney added, "leveraging new facilities and an advanced technology portfolio will enable us to meet and build on the excellent demand that we are currently experiencing for biomaterial solutions to service the global implantable medical device market, and we look forward to continued growth under the new Aran Biomedical name."

For more information about Aran Biomedical, please visit www.aranbiomedical.com

Notes to the editor

Aran Biomedical is an Irish based company that specialises in customised medical implant product solutions, with expertise in medical textiles, stent coating and encapsulation, as well as resorbable implants. The company offers a full-service solution, from the design and development, to full-scale manufacturing of key components and finished devices, for world leading Tier 1 medical device companies who seek a trusted partner to help realise their product development needs.