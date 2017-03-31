Leader in ketone revolution adds experts in science and human performance to prestigious line-up of speakers

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Pruvit, the worldwide leader in ketone technology with evidence-based products to optimize your human potential, announces Dr. Kenneth Ford, Mike O'Hearn, Dr. Dominic P. D'Agostino, Dr. Angela Poff and Drew Manning and others as speakers at KetoKademy®. Bringing consumers one weekend packed with decades of research and science on exogenous ketones and optimized performance, this summit offers an elite line-up of doctors, scientists and experts in the field of ketones.

Dr. Kenneth Ford is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Institute for Human & Machine Cognition (IHMC), where researchers pioneer technologies for leveraging and extending human capabilities. During his work for the Defense Science Board, Dr. Ford became intrigued by the cutting-edge research on ketones and ketone esters, leading him to further investigate the science behind them.

Mike O'Hearn holds four Mr. Universe titles and was voted one of the 12 greatest physiques of all time by the fitness industry. As a decorated athlete, personal trainer and bodybuilder, O'Hearn will speak to the true benefits of bio-hacking the body into ketosis.

Dr. Dominic D'Agostino is an Associate Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. His research is on developing and testing metabolic-based therapies, including ketogenic diets, ketone esters, ketone supplements and metabolic-based drugs.

Dr. Angela Poff is a Research Associate at the University of South Florida, Founder and Co-Chief Operating Officer at Poff Medical Consulting and Communication, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Tampa. She is the foremost expert and researcher on medical applications of ketosis and ketone supplementation for cancer and other illnesses.

Drew Manning is a transformation specialist, motivational speaker, and author of bestseller Fit2Fat2Fit.. Known for gaining and losing 75 pounds, Manning will educate the audience on ketosis by telling his incredible weight-loss story.

Other notable speakers include:

Dr. Stephen Cunnane, Physiology Doctor

Dr. Dallas Hack, Col US Army (Ret)

Dr. Lane Sebring, Medical Doctor Specializing in Holistic and Anti-Aging Therapies

Dr. George Yu, Keto Scientist and Specialist, University of Tampa

Dr. Andra Campitelli, Naturopathic Doctor

KetoKademy® will be held on March 30-31, 2017 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. For more information on KetoKademy®, visit http://ketokademy.com/.

