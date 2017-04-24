Pruvit Delivers KETO N8 Challenge to Hack the Body for Better Health

Ketone supplement company leads 8-week challenge, giving individuals benefits of ketosis for maximum health

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Prüvit, the worldwide leader in exogenous ketone technology with evidence-based products that help optimize your human potential, today announces an 8-week challenge to inspire people towards better health. The KETO N8 Challenge provides consumers with Prüvit supplements, meal plans and exercise protocols to coincide with their everyday routine.

Prüvit selected a panel of expert coaches and trainers to guide users through the challenge, hand-picked for their knowledge in the field of ketones, health and well-being. The board of specialists includes Dr. Jacob Wilson and Ryan Lowery, fitness experts Jane Downes, Drew Manning, along with special guest coaches Toney Freeman and Todd Durkin.

The 8-week plan offers users a baseline and ketogenic meal plan, along with a baseline Muvement Guide, allowing individuals to unlock their true potential and hack their way towards better health. The challenge also provides individuals with brain hacks during the 8-week process and lays out the following daily habits:

Take two KETO//OS supplements per day - The first serving between 6-9am and the second between 1-4pm

Eliminate Refined Sugars, Flour, Wheat and Grains

Increase Healthy Fats - Drink KETO//KREME (fat infused) with tea or coffee in the morning

Have your first meal between 11am-1pm - Limit yourself to 100 grams of carbs per day

"By setting aside time to focus on this challenge, people will see how they can take control of their lives and reap multiple benefits from Prüvit. After just a few weeks, they will see the lasting effects our supplements have on the body and mind," said Brian Underwood, CEO of Prüvit. "We want people to realize that the results go beyond the 8-weeks, helping them see that utilizing Prüvit supplements in a daily routine can rewire the body to increase energy and focus, burn fat, and maximize health and wellness."

KETO//OS® (Ketone Operating System) is a revolutionary drink mix based on a proprietary ketone energy technology. Engineered by the world's leading authorities and researchers, Prüvit's product lineup also includes the original KETO//KREME® along with KETO//OS® Max - Maui Punch, KETO//OS® 3.0 Chocolate Swirl and KETO//OS® 2.1 Orange Dream.

To learn more about Prüvit, visit https://pruvitnow.com/.

About Prüvit

Prüvit is a global leader in ketone technology, focused on evidence-based products that help optimize human potential. Pioneered by experts in ketone supplementation, Prüvit is a movement that is redefining human performance and moving past the status quo. Utilizing the proven science of bio-hacking and ketones, Prüvit's groundbreaking, data-driven technology allows consumers to think faster, have better focus and energy, shed fat and operate at peak performance every single day.