PTAB Issues Final Decision In Last of Seven Instituted IPRs Against Finjan Patents

EAST PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Finjan Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FNJN), a cybersecurity company, and its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") announced that on April 11, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") for the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued a final written decision on instituted Inter Partes Reviews ("IPRs") filed by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (IPR2016-00159) and joined by Blue Coat Systems, LLC, (IPR2016-01174). The consolidated proceedings related to challenges to certain claims of Finjan's U.S. Patent 8,677,494 (the "'494 Patent").

Conclusively identical to its previous final decision on a petition filed by Symantec (IPR2015-01892), also related to the '494 Patent, the PTAB determined that only three method claims (i.e., 1, 2, and 6) were unpatentable while nine system claims (i.e., 3-5, and 10-15) were not unpatentable. Substantively, to date, only 1 independent method claim has been invalidated through the IPR process. This most recent decision is the last of seven instituted IPR proceedings against Finjan's patents.

"This final decision by the PTAB represents an important milestone and metric of the durability and value of Finjan's cybersecurity patents," stated Julie Mar-Spinola, CIPO of Finjan Holdings, Inc. "Finjan's patents have overcome 46 original IPR petitions, totaling more than 70 administrative challenges. Of the seven instituted IPR proceedings and more than a dozen ex parte proceedings the portfolio remains remarkably unchanged. We believe this is a direct testament to the quality of Finjan's patented inventions and the focus on the merits that we maintain in vigorously defending these patents today."

Summary of IPRs Instituted

Patent and Case Number Petitioner Decision U.S. Patent No. 8,141,154

IPR-2015-01979 PANW joined by Symantec Not unpatentable (no changes) U.S. Patent No. 8,141,154

IPR2016-00151 PANW joined by Symantec Not unpatentable (no changes) U.S. Patent No. 8,677,494

IPR2015-01892 Symantec joined by Blue Coat Mixed (3 method claims unpatentable, 1 independent claim) US Patent No. 7,647,633

IPR2015-01974 PANW joined by Blue Coat Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,225,408

IPR2015-02001 PANW joined by Blue Coat Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,225,408

IPR2016-00157 Consolidated with IPR2015-02001 Not unpatentable (no changes) US Patent No. 8,677,494

IPR2016-00159 PANW joined by Blue Coat Identical outcome to IPR2015-01892

Finjan has pending district court actions or appeals against Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, LLC., FireEye, Inc., ESET and its affiliates, and Cisco Systems, Inc., relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.

