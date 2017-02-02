Public Relations Veteran Joins The Starr Conspiracy

New Media Relations Practice Leader Brings More Than 15 Years of Integrated Communication and Public Relations Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The Starr Conspiracy, a strategic marketing and advertising firm specializing in enterprise software and service companies, proudly announces the addition of Malizy Scruggs as Media Relations Practice Leader. Scruggs' PR expertise covers more than 15 years of award-winning work for PR agencies, as well as corporate and government communications.

Prior to joining The Starr Conspiracy, Scruggs was CEO and founder of Christian Madison, a Dallas-based, award-winning PR agency. In that role, she designed strategic communication campaigns and executed those for clients across a variety of industries. She serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of Texas at Arlington. Notably, Scruggs also served as Senior Vice President for OCG PR, Texas' largest woman/minority-owned PR firm.

"Malizy's extensive experience in B2B and B2C public relations will elevate our work on behalf of clients in the enterprise technology space," said Steve Smith, The Starr Conspiracy partner and chief of the The Starr Conspiracy Intelligence Unit. "Malizy also holds the highly prestigious designation of an APR (Accredited in Public Relations), growing the deep expertise within our agency's public relations practice."

As Media Relations Practice Leader for The Starr Conspiracy, Malizy will lead the agency's earned media strategies and execution in addition to providing strategic consulting for brand across all aspects of public relations and analyst relations activities.

Accredited in public relations by the Universal Accreditation Board, Scruggs has a bachelor's degree in communications/public relations from the University of Texas at Arlington. As a hobby, Scruggs writes her own PR blog and mentors young girls on personal branding, interpersonal skills, and business etiquette.

About The Starr Conspiracy

The Starr Conspiracy embraces the humanity in business to build brands that have emotional resonance. More than a global business-to-business marketing agency, we're a movement. We're changing the way technology companies view themselves, their customers, and the world. Unlike conventional agencies, we fuse advertising, technology, and advisory services in completely new ways - ways that defy categorization and challenge the old-school agency structure.

