Public Service Announcement: Centennial ceremony of the Battle of Vimy Ridge - Sounds of artillery salvos coming from the Citadelle of Quebec

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Noises caused by artillery cannons will be heard on Sunday, April 9, 2017, as a ceremony commemorating the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge will be held at the Citadelle of Québec. These salvos aim to highlight the contribution of artillery during this historic engagement. A total of nine blank rounds emanating from three C3 155 mm howitzers shooting one after the other three times should be heard starting around 11:00 a.m., at a rate of one shot per minute.