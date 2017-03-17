Public Service Announcement: Expect higher than usual noise levels during artillery practice-sometimes at night-on Canadian Forces Base Valcartier

March 17, 2017 14:40 ET
VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Under Exercise PIÈCES MOBILES some 150 members of the 5e Régiment d'artillerie légère du Canada (5 RALC) will be conducting artillery practice from March 20 to 24, 2017, in the training areas of the Valcartier Base, primarily north of the Jacques-Cartier River.
This training is essentially designed to validate and maintain the gunners' live firing skills. The soldiers will have to learn to work in a state of fatigue during extended manoeuvres without sleep breaks and become accustomed to operating in the cold and the dark.
Quick Facts
Quote
"We are aware of the inconvenience caused by the sound of howitzer shots. This is why we minimize the use of live firing during the night to avoid disrupting the peace of residents. But the Artillery is an advanced arm that requires soldiers to drill constantly. Exercise PIÈCES MOBILES is specifically designed to give gunners a chance to practise their skills so that they can provide effective fire support in operational manoeuvres."
Lieutenant-Colonel Francis Poitras, Commanding Officer of the 5e Régiment d'artillerie légère du Canada
