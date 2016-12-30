Public Service Announcement: RCAF fighter jet to conduct flyby to kick-off the National Hockey League's Centennial Classic in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighter jet from 3 Wing Bagotville, Que. will conduct a flyby over BMO Field in Toronto at the start of the National Hockey League's Centennial Classic game. The flyby will take place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The aircraft will fly over the stadium at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point of their route. Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety.

The RCAF is proud to share in national sporting events such as this, with flybys that allow us to demonstrate to Canadians the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft.

