Publishers Are Monetizing Google AMP Pages with Nativo's True Native Ads

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2016) - Load times and speed have in recent years emerged as decisive factors in the future of the mobile web as a publishing and advertising platform. Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is Google's major open-source initiative designed to ensure a better, faster mobile web experience. With AMP, Google has rallied the support of the industry to clean up slow-to-load mobile pages that can be bogged down by third party code and heavy ad technology. Nativo, the leading native advertising technology company, has worked closely with Relay Media, a digital platform designed specifically to optimize AMP for publishers, to refine ad technology for the new accelerated format. With this collaboration, publishers can now monetize with native ads on AMP-enabled pages.

Google AMP has made great progress in aligning the interests of publishers, advertisers, and users in the rapidly-growing mobile ecosystem. Faster mobile pages will stem the the adoption of ad blockers on mobile devices, while greatly improving the viewability and click-through-rate on mobile ads when compared to non-AMP sites.

Since Google launched AMP in February 2016, both publishers and advertisers have been working to adapt their mobile strategies to the new standard. Their challenge has been two-parts: transitioning to mobile pages to be AMP enabled and to monetize these new pages. Relay Media has dedicated efforts to help publishers through this transition. For the second task at hand, and as the proprietary provider of True Native at scale, Nativo's publishers are in a prime position to bring this premium format to AMP-enabled pages.

"Publishers are discovering that AMP revenue optimization is a process, not a checkbox -- and we see it as priority number one," said Barb Palser, Chief Product Officer at Relay Media. "We're collaborating with quality publishers and forward-thinking revenue platforms like Nativo to build a robust AMP revenue strategy and realize the potential of the format."

"Nativo delivers engaging, non-interruptive messages to consumers on quality publisher websites -- with emphasis on viewability and performance measurement, and AMP is perfectly aligned with these principles," said Chris Rooke, Chief Strategy Officer with Nativo.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to scale, automate, and measure native ads. For brands, Nativo is the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights with high quality reach to scale and optimize engagement with brand content. For media companies, Nativo provides a complete native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. More than 400 brands and 400 publishers leverage Nativo's platform to power their next-generation digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

About Relay Media

Relay Media, Inc. is a digital content platform developed for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). Designed for publishers with rich and constantly changing content, the Relay Media platform converts standard pages to AMP with high-fidelity to the original page, including design, navigation, ads, analytics, content and embeds. Relay Media saves publishers the time and investment to launch AMP, and the ongoing effort to stay abreast of AMP's evolving features and capabilities. Learn more at www.relaymedia.com.