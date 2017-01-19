Pueblo Science hosts "Curious Kids Love Science!" at the University of Toronto

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - On Sunday January 22, Pueblo Science will be hosting its fourth "Curious Kids Love Science!" event in collaboration with the University of Toronto's Family Sundays program at Hart House. The theme for this year's event is Polymers, where kids will participate in hands-on science activities to learn about polymers. Activities will include slime making, DNA extraction and even molecular gastronomy. U of T students will be volunteering their time on this wintery Sunday morning to bring joy, excitement to children of U of T families, while teaching them about what polymers are, where we find them, and how we use them.

"Having raised my own kids as part of the U of T community, the Family Sundays program at Hart House was always a favourite, and this is a great opportunity for me to give back," says Dr. Alon Eisenstein, the Director of Education at Pueblo Science. "It's really an amazing feeling coming back every year, seeing how the kids have grown and get to have some fun with them on a Sunday morning."

Family Sundays is a program offered by Hart House to U of T families one Sunday a month. They include fun, interactive and educational family events that explore cultural diversity through storytelling, music, food, arts and crafts. The events run from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Hart House and while the event is free, registration is required. More information on the event can be found at http://harthouse.ca/events/family-sundays-january-2/

About Pueblo Science

Pueblo Science is a registered charity founded in 2010 by scientists and engineers working to advance science education across the world. We do this with a combination of local and international programs designed to engage children and spark their interest in science through active, hands-on learning experiences, discovery, experimentation and problem-solving opportunities.

Learn more about Pueblo Science programs at http://puebloscience.org/

