Pulse Beverage Announces That Orders Have Nearly Tripled Month Over Month

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - The Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") ( OTCQB : PLSB), makers of Natural Cabana® Lemonades, Limeades, and Coconut Waters, announced today that due to the influx of capital Pulse has secured March orders in excess of 21,000 cases of Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade and Coconut Water; this is almost triple the sales booked for February.

As Pulse fulfills the orders booked for March they will ship more than 16,000 cases (February - 5,450 cases) of Natural Cabana® Cabana Lemonade/Limeade and more than 5,000 cases (February - 2,481 cases) of Natural Cabana® Coconut Water.

Robert E. Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, "By restructuring our business, receiving new capital and putting it immediately to work producing product, we will ship enough product to reach a break-even EBITDA for the first time in the month of March." Mr. Yates continued, "With additional capital we will be able to produce and ship even more product in April which would then be our first profitable month. We believe the best path to shareholder value is to continue to put together back to back periods of increased revenue and profit."

Pulse continues its negotiations with additional funding sources for additional capital, both debt and equity, and is in active talks to team up with a strategic partner to further increase product deliveries with less overhead expense.

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse's revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Dierbergs Markets, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede's Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse's prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

For more information, please visit: www.pulsebeverage.com or email info@pulsebeverage.com.

Follow Pulse Beverage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/drinkpulsebev.

Become a Pulse Beverage Facebook Fan at https://www.facebook.com/PulseBeverageCorporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, regulatory incentives, the development of new business opportunities, and projected costs, revenue, profits and results operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.