Pulse Larsen Antennas at Distributech 2017

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Pulse Electronics Wireless Infrastructure division are promoting a multitude of antennas the company manufactures at Distributech January 31, 2017 through February 2, 2017.

At Distributech, Pulse Larsen Antennas will be showcasing our smart meter solutions, pit lid and internal antenna options will be on display front and center. Stop by booth # 1646 to chat with Amber Grove, our Worldwide OEM expert today!

We will be live tweeting from Distributech with exciting news daily and giving away several amazing prizes via our twitter interactions!

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history of innovation in antennas, magnetics and connectors, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

