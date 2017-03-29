Pulse Larsen Antennas at IWCE 2017 Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Pulse Larsen Wireless Infrastructure has landed in Las Vegas IWCE 2017 show and is ready to showcase its unparalleled antenna technology. The team has a prime spot at IWCE, booth 1032. Be sure to stop by and pick up a copy of our updated catalog, see some of the critical communications antenna solutions along with the in-building DAS options and see our customized radio controlled car complete with one of the best-selling Icefin antenna mounted on top.

Subject matter experts are on hand to answer any questions you might have and provide cutting edge solutions for any antenna connectivity needs.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history of innovation in antennas, magnetics and connectors, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

